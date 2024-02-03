RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Imran, wife get 7-yr jail in un-Islamic marriage case
February 03, 2024  17:04
A Pakistan court on Saturday sentenced jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to seven years imprisonment in the 'un-Islamic nikah' case.
   
Bibi's first husband, Khawar Maneka, had filed the case, alleging that she violated the Islamic practice of observing the mandatory pause or Iddat between two marriages.
 
Maneka also accused his ex-wife and Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party, of being in an adulterous relationship before marriage, a crime punishable by death by stoning.
 
The trial court concluded the hearing on Friday night after a marathon 14-hour-long hearing at the Adiala jail. -- PTI 
