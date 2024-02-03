RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


I'm here, alive, says Poonam Pandey
February 03, 2024  12:43
Model-actor Poonam Pandey says 'I'm here, alive' after reports of her death from cervical cancer. 

She took to Instagram and announced that she was fine and that this was done in order to spread awareness about cervical cancer.

"I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease," she said in a video.

"Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let's empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, lets strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer," she posted on the Instagram.
