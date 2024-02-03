RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi police team at CM Kejriwal's residence again to serve notice
February 03, 2024  11:14
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
A Delhi police crime branch team arrived at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence Saturday morning to serve him a notice in connection with a probe over his claim that the BJP was trying to buy AAP MLAs, an official said. 

He said the team is led by an assistant commissioner of police-level officer and it has arrived at the chief minister's official residence in the Civil Lines area of north Delhi. 

On Friday evening too, Crime Branch teams had visited the residences of Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Atishi. 

But sources said the police teams could not serve the notices as officials at Kejriwal's home refused to take it and Atishi was not present. -- PTI
