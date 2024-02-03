BJP attempted to 'steal' govt in Jharkhand: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP of attempting to "steal" the government in Jharkhand and asserted that the Congress intervened to safeguard the people's mandate.





Addressing a gathering during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Godda district, Gandhi highlighted the role of the Congress in protecting the JMM-led coalition government, emphasising their commitment to opposing the BJP's ideology.





He reached Deoghar later in the day and took part in 'Rudrabhishek' at the famed Baba Baidyanath Dham besides addressing another rally at Kuwan Singh Chowk.





Speaking on the occasion, he said, "The country's youth want employment. BJP and PM Modi have spread the disease of unemployment in the country. This new disease has infected the Indian youth and has destroyed their future."





He also emphasised on conducting the caste census to get actual figure of tribals, Dalits and backward class people in the country.

"Injustice against tribals, Dalits and backward class people are increasing in the country," he said.





The yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered the state from West Bengal through Pakur district on Friday afternoon.





After a night's halt at Littipara in Pakur, the yatra resumed from Sarkanda Chowk in Godda district on Saturday morning, Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha told PTI.





On Saturday night, the yatra will halt at Halkata in Tundi block of Dhanbad, Sinha said.





The yatra will travel 804 km, covering 13 districts of the state over eight days in two phases.





In all, it will travel 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.