RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP attempted to 'steal' govt in Jharkhand: Rahul
February 03, 2024  19:26
image
Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP of attempting to "steal" the government in Jharkhand and asserted that the Congress intervened to safeguard the people's mandate.

Addressing a gathering during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Godda district, Gandhi highlighted the role of the Congress in protecting the JMM-led coalition government, emphasising their commitment to opposing the BJP's ideology.

He reached Deoghar later in the day and took part in 'Rudrabhishek' at the famed Baba Baidyanath Dham besides addressing another rally at Kuwan Singh Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "The country's youth want employment. BJP and PM Modi have spread the disease of unemployment in the country. This new disease has infected the Indian youth and has destroyed their future."

He also emphasised on conducting the caste census to get actual figure of tribals, Dalits and backward class people in the country. 
"Injustice against tribals, Dalits and backward class people are increasing in the country," he said.

The yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered the state from West Bengal through Pakur district on Friday afternoon.

After a night's halt at Littipara in Pakur, the yatra resumed from Sarkanda Chowk in Godda district on Saturday morning, Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha told PTI.

On Saturday night, the yatra will halt at Halkata in Tundi block of Dhanbad, Sinha said.

The yatra will travel 804 km, covering 13 districts of the state over eight days in two phases.

In all, it will travel 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states before culminating in Mumbai on March 20. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

After 5-hour drama, Delhi Police serves notice to Kejriwal over 'MLA poaching' claim
After 5-hour drama, Delhi Police serves notice to Kejriwal over 'MLA poaching' claim

On Friday evening too, Crime Branch teams had visited the residences of Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Atishi. But sources said the police teams could not serve the notices as officials at Kejriwal's home refused to take it and Atishi was...

Shiv Sena man shot by BJP MLA critical; Oppn guns for Shinde
Shiv Sena man shot by BJP MLA critical; Oppn guns for Shinde

The BJP MLA alleged that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is "trying to create a kingdom of criminals in Maharashtra".

ABD confirms: Virushka expecting 2nd child
ABD confirms: Virushka expecting 2nd child

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in December 2017 and had their first child, daughter Vamika in January 2021.

'This will go down as a special win for me'
'This will go down as a special win for me'

The freezing cold made the conditions challenging for the players.

Poonam Pandey fake death: A dangerous gamble with public trust
Poonam Pandey fake death: A dangerous gamble with public trust

While the cause itself is undoubtedly worthy of attention, the method employed raises concerns about the dangers of misinformation and the responsibility of news outlets in our information age.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances