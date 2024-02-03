RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BBC's Ram temple coverage biased, says UK MP
February 03, 2024  11:08
UK Member of Parliament Bob Blackman/Courtesy X
UK Member of Parliament Bob Blackman has raised concern over the British media's biased reporting of the Ram Mandir.  

The MP while speaking in the UK parliament on Friday, said: "Last week in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, the Ram Mandir was consecrated. This was of great joy to Hindus across the world as being the birthplace of Lord Ram."  

He said: "Very sadly, the BBC, in their coverage reported, of course, that this was the site of the destruction of a mosque forgetting the fact that it had been a temple for more than 2000 years before that happened and that the Muslims had been allocated a five-acre site on which to erect a mosque adjacent to the town."  

The MP further asked other parliament members to "allow time for a debate in government time on the impartiality of the BBC and its failure to provide a decent record of what is actually going on all over the world."  

Blackman in a post on X said that constituents have raised concerns surrounding the BBC's biased reporting of the Ram Mandir.  

He said that as an avid supporter of the rights of Hindus, "this article has caused great disharmony."  

"The BBC must be able to provide a decent record of what is going on across the world," he said.  

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 109th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, highlighted the significance of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and how it united the nation. -- ANI
