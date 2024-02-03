RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid, swine flu
February 03, 2024  01:23
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and swine flu. 

In a post on X, the Congress leader advised people to take care of their health in the changing season. 

"Due to fever for the last few days, today I got myself tested on the advice of doctors which confirmed (that I have) COVID and swine flu. Because of this, I will not be able to meet (anyone) for the next seven days," Gehlot said. 

"In this changing season, everyone should also take care of their health," he said. -- PTI
