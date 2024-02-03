Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid, swine flu





In a post on X, the Congress leader advised people to take care of their health in the changing season.





"Due to fever for the last few days, today I got myself tested on the advice of doctors which confirmed (that I have) COVID and swine flu. Because of this, I will not be able to meet (anyone) for the next seven days," Gehlot said.





"In this changing season, everyone should also take care of their health," he said. -- PTI

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and swine flu.