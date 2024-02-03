RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC
February 03, 2024  12:03
Representative image
Representative image
The Army on Saturday opened fire after observing a suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. 
 
They said Army troops picked up the suspicious movement in the Sabra Gali area of Mendhar and immediately responded.

The firing was at a forward village in snow-bound Mendhar in the early hours of Saturday and a massive search operation was underway when last reports were received, the officials said.

A massive search operation has been launched to sanitise the area, they said, adding further details are awaited. 

They said the troops guarding the LoC are on high alert following the recent snowfall to scuttle any attempt by terrorists to sneak in from across the border.

General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva on Friday visited forward locations in the Poonch sector and reviewed the operational preparedness of the formation.
He exhorted all ranks to stay vigilant and steadfast against all challenges. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cops at Kejriwal's home again over 'MLA poaching' claim
Cops at Kejriwal's home again over 'MLA poaching' claim

On Friday evening too, Crime Branch teams had visited the residences of Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Atishi. But sources said the police teams could not serve the notices as officials at Kejriwal's home refused to take it and Atishi was...

In Pictures - India vs England, 2nd Test: Jaiswal double ton takes hosts to 396
In Pictures - India vs England, 2nd Test: Jaiswal double ton takes hosts to 396

Images from Day 2 of the second Test between India and England at Visakhapatnam.

Can Sharmila Help Congress Win AP?
Can Sharmila Help Congress Win AP?

If she cannot recast the party, bring together the factions opposed to her, and present herself as her brother's true challenger, there will be little left for her in politics, notes Aditi Phadnis.

LK Advani to be awarded Bharat Ratna, announces Modi
LK Advani to be awarded Bharat Ratna, announces Modi

Modi spoke to the BJP's longest serving president, who is credited with crafting the party's rise through the 90s when it came to power for the first time as the head of coalition governments under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and congratulated...

Pinky Aur Papa Review: A Touching Tale
Pinky Aur Papa Review: A Touching Tale

Even though the story has nothing much to say beyond its central conflict, the film is consistently poignant and, in one scene near the end, it leaves you dewy-eyed, observes Mayur Sanap.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances