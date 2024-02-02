RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Women personnel being appointed as onboard warships: Govt in Lok Sabha
February 02, 2024  19:09
File image
File image
Women personnel are being appointed onboard warships and also as special naval air operation officers in the Indian Navy, the government said in Lok Sabha on Friday. 

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said permanent commission is being granted to women officers in 12 arms and services of the Army in addition to the medical and dental corps as well as military nursing service. 

He was replying to a question on the strength of women in the armed forces. 

Bhatt said the experimental scheme to induct women officers in all combat roles initiated by the Indian Air Force in 2015 was regularised in 2022 into a permanent one. 

"Women officers are being appointed onboard warships in afloat billets and also as Special Naval Air Operation officers in the Indian Navy," he said without elaborating. 

On various measures to boost India's defence manufacturing, he said a 'green channel policy' for procurement of military stores and spares has been launched for awarding 'green channel' status to firms having predefined financial and quality credentials. 

Bhatt was highlighting various action plans that the government has rolled out to strengthen the country's defence ecosystem. 

"A green channel policy for procurement of defence stores and spares has been launched for awarding green channel status to firms having predefined financial and quality credentials," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Superb Jaiswal steers India to 336 for 6 on Day 1
In Pictures - Superb Jaiswal steers India to 336 for 6 on Day 1

IMAGES from Day 1 of the 2nd Test played between India and England in Visakhapatnam, on Friday

In Pictures - India ride on Jaiswal ton as other batters falter
In Pictures - India ride on Jaiswal ton as other batters falter

'I wanted to convert the loose balls, and play till the end.'

INDIA alliance is only for Lok Sabha polls, not states: Congress
INDIA alliance is only for Lok Sabha polls, not states: Congress

Maintaining that the INDIA alliance is for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and not for assembly polls in any state, the Congress on Friday asserted that the opposition bloc of 27 parties exists and will fight together.

Snowfall, rain hit normal life in Himachal; 720 roads blocked
Snowfall, rain hit normal life in Himachal; 720 roads blocked

As many as 720 roads, including four national highways, in Himachal Pradesh are blocked following snow while 2,243 transformers are disrupted.

1st ODI: Smith, Green's epic stand crush Windies
1st ODI: Smith, Green's epic stand crush Windies

Smith and Green played vigilantly and stitched up a massive partnership to see off a comfortable victory in the three-match ODI series.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances