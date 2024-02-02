Women personnel being appointed as onboard warships: Govt in Lok Sabha





Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said permanent commission is being granted to women officers in 12 arms and services of the Army in addition to the medical and dental corps as well as military nursing service.





He was replying to a question on the strength of women in the armed forces.





Bhatt said the experimental scheme to induct women officers in all combat roles initiated by the Indian Air Force in 2015 was regularised in 2022 into a permanent one.





"Women officers are being appointed onboard warships in afloat billets and also as Special Naval Air Operation officers in the Indian Navy," he said without elaborating.





On various measures to boost India's defence manufacturing, he said a 'green channel policy' for procurement of military stores and spares has been launched for awarding 'green channel' status to firms having predefined financial and quality credentials.





Bhatt was highlighting various action plans that the government has rolled out to strengthen the country's defence ecosystem.





