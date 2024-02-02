RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Urgent hearing in SC on Chandigarh mayoral poll
February 02, 2024  11:52
image
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider an AAP councillor's request seeking urgent hearing of his plea challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that refused to grant any interim relief to the party seeking fresh mayoral polls in Chandigarh. 

 The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for councillor Kuldeep Kumar, a candidate for the mayor's post. Singhvi submitted that the returning officer was caught on video smudging the ballots. 

 "We will list it... we will look at it," the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said. The BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining all three posts, a setback to the Congress-AAP alliance that alleged tampering with ballot papers by the presiding officer. On Wednesday, a division bench of Justices Sudhir Singh and Harsh Bunger of the high court denied interim relief the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which alleged that ballot papers had been tampered with and sought fresh polls under the supervision of a retired judge of the court. 

 The high court issued notices to the Chandigarh administration, the municipal corporation, presiding officer Anil Masih and newly-elected mayor Manoj Sonkar, among others, asking then to file their replies within three weeks. 

 AAP councillor Kumar filed the appeal in the top court against the denial of interim relief and listing of the plea after three weeks.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ED grills Sharad Pawar's MLA grandnephew for 8 hrs in coop bank case
ED grills Sharad Pawar's MLA grandnephew for 8 hrs in coop bank case

Emerging out of the ED grilling in Mumbai, Rohit Pawar denied any wrongdoing and asserted struggle was imminent in fight for ideology while declaring he wasn't scared.

UP VHP member behind cow slaughter to create tension, arrested
UP VHP member behind cow slaughter to create tension, arrested

A Vishva Hindu Parishad district head and three others were arrested in Moradabad, UP, for allegedly paying a man to slaughter a cow in a bid to create communal tension in the area and defame a local police officer, the police said on...

'There is tremendous amount of caution in the environment'
'There is tremendous amount of caution in the environment'

Debashis Chatterjee speaks about the overall demand environment and company's strategy

IYCU: Scholarship for OBC Students, Delhi
IYCU: Scholarship for OBC Students, Delhi

Selected students from Delhi will receive up to Rs 10,000 to cover tuition fees along with an annual academic allowance of up to Rs 10,000.

Carry On, Sonam Bajwa
Carry On, Sonam Bajwa

Her dashing style is sure to make heads turn wherever she goes.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances