UP guv calls Ayodhya temple 'Rashtra Mandir'





Addressing the joint sitting of the Uttar Pradesh legislature on the first day of the Budget session, Patel said, "As you all are well aware, the year 2024 has etched an indelible mark in the history of India. After a wait spanning almost five centuries, our ideal Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla has been enshrined in his new (navya), grand (bhavya) and divine (divya) temple in his birth place, Ayodhya. This divine event was witnessed by the entire world."





"The establishment of 'Rashtra Mandir', in the form of the magnificent Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, stands as profound realisation of the unwavering resolve and deep-seated faith of the Indian people. It represents a momentous re-establishment of India's cultural pride. We all have entered into the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Kaal'. In this extraordinary period, the divine representation of our cultural heritage will serve as a perennial source of inspiration for us and future generations to embrace and uphold the noble ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram," Patel said.

