RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UP guv calls Ayodhya temple 'Rashtra Mandir'
February 02, 2024  15:48
image
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday said the establishment of "Rashtra Mandir" in form of the magnificent Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple stands as profound realisation of the unwavering resolve and deep-seated faith of the Indian people. 

 Addressing the joint sitting of the Uttar Pradesh legislature on the first day of the Budget session, Patel said, "As you all are well aware, the year 2024 has etched an indelible mark in the history of India. After a wait spanning almost five centuries, our ideal Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla has been enshrined in his new (navya), grand (bhavya) and divine (divya) temple in his birth place, Ayodhya. This divine event was witnessed by the entire world." 

 "The establishment of 'Rashtra Mandir', in the form of the magnificent Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, stands as profound realisation of the unwavering resolve and deep-seated faith of the Indian people. It represents a momentous re-establishment of India's cultural pride. We all have entered into the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Kaal'. In this extraordinary period, the divine representation of our cultural heritage will serve as a perennial source of inspiration for us and future generations to embrace and uphold the noble ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram," Patel said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gyanvapi row: Muslim-dominated areas of Varanasi observe bandh
Gyanvapi row: Muslim-dominated areas of Varanasi observe bandh

Shops in Varanasi's Muslim-dominated areas remained closed and the police sounded an alert in the entire district ahead of the Friday namaaz, following the district court order to allow Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

WI pacer Shamar Joseph's contract upgraded after dazzling debut
WI pacer Shamar Joseph's contract upgraded after dazzling debut

CWI also handed 25-year-old Barbados fast bowler Chemar Holder a franchise contract.

Actor Vijay launches party, to quit films for politics
Actor Vijay launches party, to quit films for politics

Top Tamil actor Vijay on Friday announced the launch of his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, and said he will contest the 2026 assembly polls in the state.

In Pictures - Jaiswal's century powers India past 200
In Pictures - Jaiswal's century powers India past 200

IMAGES from Day 1 of the 2nd Test played between India and England in Visakhapatnam, on Friday

Tax devolution to states seen at 32%, but lags 15th FC advice
Tax devolution to states seen at 32%, but lags 15th FC advice

The Union government is projected to share about 32 per cent of central taxes with states during the financial year 2024-25 against the 15th Finance Commission's recommendation of 41 per cent. The Revised Estimates (RE) for FY24, too,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances