Top Tamil actor Vijay to contest 2026 Assembly polls
February 02, 2024  14:18
image
Top Tamil actor Vijay on Friday announced launching a political party, "Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam," and said he will contest the 2026 Assembly polls in the state. Politics was not yet another vocation but "holy public service," he said in a statement. "Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam" would loosely translate to "Tamil Nadu Victory Party." 

 The announcement prompted spontaneous celebrations from his fans, even as speculations were rife for some time about the actor taking the political plunge in a state known for stars graduating from cinema to politics, including the late veterans M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. 

 Vijay said his party will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, nor would it support anyone, as decided in its recently held General Council and Executive Council meetings. 

 "I have decided to complete the film I have already committed to, without affecting the party work and completely involve myself in the politics of public service."
