This is how much Cong spent on Bharat Jodo Yatra
February 02, 2024  22:33
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Panipat, January 7, 2023/ANI Photo
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Panipat, January 7, 2023/ANI Photo
he Congress spent Rs 71.8 crore on its Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra which amounts to an average of more than Rs 49 lakh per day for the 145-day journey that culminated in Srinagar on January 30 last year. 

The party spent Rs 40,10,15,572 on pre-poll surveys in 2022-23, up from Rs 23,00,000 that it had spent in the previous fiscal, as per the party's latest annual audit report filed with the Election Commission for FY 2022-23. 

The party's election expenditure was more than Rs 192.5 crore in 2022-23, down from more than 279.5 crore in the previous fiscal. 

During the period of the audit, the party fought elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in 2022 and Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya in early 2023. 

The party won in Himachal Pradesh. 

The Congress' receipts for the 2022-23 fiscal stood at Rs 452.3 crore, down from the previous fiscal's 541.2 crore. 

The opposition party's 2022-23 expenditure stood at Rs 467.13 crore. 

An amount of Rs 268.6 crore was collected in donations, down from 347.9 crore in the previous year. 

In 2022-23, the party also spent Rs 58.8 lakh on its plenary session in Raipur. -- PTI
