Sensex nears life-time peak, Nifty all-time high
February 02, 2024  12:35
image
Nifty hits all-time high level; Sensex nears life-time peak of 73,427.59. 
TOP STORIES

Approach high court: SC refuses relief to Hemant Soren
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with a plea of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case.

Recipe: Hitesh's Chicken Kofta Curry
While most kofta curries are made with lamb, Hitesh makes his dish with chicken meatballs.

Carry On, Sonam Bajwa
Her dashing style is sure to make heads turn wherever she goes.

Poonam Pandey Dies Of Cervical Cancer
The news of her death was revealed in an Instagram post shared on her official handle.

In Pictures - Jaiswal bats positively while Gill fails again
IMAGES from Day 1 of the 2nd Test played between India and England in Visakhapatnam, on Friday

