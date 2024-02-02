PM symbol of divine power, gushes Congress leader

PM symbol of divine power, gushes Congress leaderFebruary 02, 2024 16:52
On his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "I met PM Modi for the first time. I have no hesitation in saying that the PM definitely has the blessings of a divine power. With what I felt after meeting him, I can say that he is the symbol of divine power. I can't express those feelings in words. It can't be described in words.
"I had gone to extend an invitation to the PM for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham. I am happy and I express my gratitude that PM Modi accepted my invitation..."
TOP STORIES
D-Street's thumbs up to Budget, markets close near record high
Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, JSW Steel, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers. Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen &...