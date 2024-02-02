RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM symbol of divine power, gushes Congress leader
February 02, 2024  16:52
image
On his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "I met PM Modi for the first time. I have no hesitation in saying that the PM definitely has the blessings of a divine power. With what I felt after meeting him, I can say that he is the symbol of divine power. I can't express those feelings in words. It can't be described in words.

"I had gone to extend an invitation to the PM for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham. I am happy and I express my gratitude that PM Modi accepted my invitation..."
