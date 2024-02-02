RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NIA searches multiple locations targetting LTTE-inspired group in Tamil Nadu
February 02, 2024  23:55
The NIA conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu targetting LTTE-inspired group of people allegedly trying to raise an organisation in India mirroring the Sri Lankan terrorist organisation, officials said on Friday. 

The case, initially registered by the Tamil Nadu Police, centres around the arrest of Naveen Chakravorty and Sanjay Prakash on May 19, 2022, after they were found in possession of pistols, ammunition, and gunpowder during a routine vehicle check in Puliyampatti division, Salem. 

The sleuths of NIA swooped down at multiple locations in Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Sivaganga, and Tenkasi, which led to the recovery of crucial evidence. 

The agency said it has confiscated a laptop, seven mobile phones, eight SIM/memory cards, and four pen drives. 

Incriminating documents and books related to the LTTE and its self-styled slain supremo, Prabhakaran, were also recovered during the searches, the NIA spokesperson said in a statement. 

According to the NIA, the suspects took inspiration from the LTTE, with aspirations to establish an organisation mirroring the banned terrorist group and initiate armed struggle in Tamil Nadu. 

The NIA had taken over the case on July 25, 2022 following the arrest of Kabilar alias Kabilan. -- PTI
