RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Navy foils piracy bid on vessel off Somalia coast
February 02, 2024  19:44
India's security personnel the fishing vessel off Somalia coast/Courtesy Indian Navy on X
India's security personnel the fishing vessel off Somalia coast/Courtesy Indian Navy on X
The Indian Navy foiled a piracy attempt on an Iranian-flagged, fishing vessel along the East coast of Somalia, officials said on Friday. 

Indian warship INS Sharda came to the rescue of the vessel FV Omaril with 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani crew members after it came under attack from pirates, they said. 

"FV Omaril, an Iranian-fagged vessel, had been boarded by seven pirates who had taken the crew as hostages," Indian Navy spokesperson commander Vivek Madhwal said. 

INS Sharda intercepted the vessel in early hours of Friday and used her integral helo and boats to coerce the pirates for safe release of crew along with the vessel, he said. 

The ship has ensured successful release of the 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani crew members, he said. 

"The ship also undertook confirmatory boarding on FV Omari to sanitise and check on the well-being of the crew who had been held captive by the Somali pirates," Madhwal said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Superb Jaiswal steers India to 336 for 6 on Day 1
In Pictures - Superb Jaiswal steers India to 336 for 6 on Day 1

IMAGES from Day 1 of the 2nd Test played between India and England in Visakhapatnam, on Friday

In Pictures - India ride on Jaiswal ton as other batters falter
In Pictures - India ride on Jaiswal ton as other batters falter

'I wanted to convert the loose balls, and play till the end.'

INDIA alliance is only for Lok Sabha polls, not states: Congress
INDIA alliance is only for Lok Sabha polls, not states: Congress

Maintaining that the INDIA alliance is for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and not for assembly polls in any state, the Congress on Friday asserted that the opposition bloc of 27 parties exists and will fight together.

Snowfall, rain hit normal life in Himachal; 720 roads blocked
Snowfall, rain hit normal life in Himachal; 720 roads blocked

As many as 720 roads, including four national highways, in Himachal Pradesh are blocked following snow while 2,243 transformers are disrupted.

1st ODI: Smith, Green's epic stand crush Windies
1st ODI: Smith, Green's epic stand crush Windies

Smith and Green played vigilantly and stitched up a massive partnership to see off a comfortable victory in the three-match ODI series.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances