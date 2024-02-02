RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mamata to stage dharna in Kolkata from Friday over Bengal's dues
February 02, 2024  09:56
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will stage a dharna here from Friday to protest against alleged withholding of the state's dues by the Centre. 

 The issue of the Centre withholding the dues, particularly under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), has snowballed into a significant political controversy in the state. 

 "The dharna will start at 1 pm in Red Road area in Maidan. Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee will lead the agitation. Other senior leaders of the party will also be present," a senior TMC leader said.
