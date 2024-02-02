Maha CM Shinde undergoes cataract surgery

Maha CM Shinde undergoes cataract surgeryFebruary 02, 2024 20:34
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday underwent cataract surgery at a hospital in Thane.
He underwent operation for cataract in the right eye at a private hospital in the morning and was discharged after two hours, said an official in the Chief Minister's Office.
"The surgery was successful," the official added. Shinde, 59, became chief minister in June 2022. -- PTI
