Maha CM Shinde undergoes cataract surgery
February 02, 2024  20:34
image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday underwent cataract surgery at a hospital in Thane. 

He underwent operation for cataract in the right eye at a private hospital in the morning and was discharged after two hours, said an official in the Chief Minister's Office. 

"The surgery was successful," the official added. Shinde, 59, became chief minister in June 2022. -- PTI
