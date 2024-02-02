Left burned people alive: Mamata rules out alliance





Speaking at a public event in West Bengal, CM Mamata, however, ruled out an alliance with the CPI(M), claiming that it perpetrated killings of Opposition activists during their rule in the state.





"I can assure you all that we will form the government in Delhi. As to how or in what manner we form the government at the Centre is something we will decide after the (Lok Sabha) elections through talks with like-minded regional parties," the TMC Supremo said.





Ruling out trucking with the Left, which is a partner in the INDIA bloc, for the Lok Sabha polls in Bengal, she added, "The CPI(M) killed scores of people when they were in power here. They took lives and wrecked many households. They burned (anti-land acquisition activist) Tapasi Malik alive in Singur. People were set ablaze and their bodies were dumped in the Haldi River of Nandigram. We will never go into an alliance with the CPI(M). They perpetrated similar horrific crimes in Shantipur as well," the TMC chief added.





The West Bengal CM had earlier ruled out allying with the Congress, saying her party was quite capable of going it alone in the state and defeating the BJP-led NDA. Her nephew and top TMC leader, Abhishek Banerjee, blamed the Congress for the breakdown in seat-sharing talks, saying the grand old party dragged their feet in the matter. -- ANI

With the Opposition alliance threatening to fall apart amid rising differences over seat-sharing, West Bengal Chief Minister and ruling TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday asserted that her party would form the government at the Centre along with like-minded regional partners after the Lok Sabha elections.