Lawyers to skip work at Mumbai court on Friday to protest murder of advocate couple





The Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court Bar Association on Thursday held an extraordinary general body meeting where all its members condemned the double murder, the lawyers' body said in a release.





The association members unanimously resolved that they would remain absent from work on Friday (February 2) at the city sessions court in demand of the Advocates Protection Act in Maharashtra, the release added.





Last week, the advocate couple from Rahuri in Ahmednagar district were tortured and killed by five men, who had apparently demanded Rs 5 lakh from the victims.





The bodies were later dumped in a well. -- PTI

