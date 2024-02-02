RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal: If BJP can rig mayoral polls, imagine...
February 02, 2024  14:35
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday attacked the BJP, saying if it can "rig" the Chandigarh mayoral polls, it could go to any extent in assembly and Lok Sabha elections. 

 He was addressing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers at a protest at the party's office in Delhi. 

 The demonstration was planned in front of the BJP headquarters, a few hundred metres away on the DDU Marg, but AAP members could not reach there because of heavy police deployment and barricading. The world's biggest party was caught on camera "stealing" votes in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, Kejriwal said. 

The elections to the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor were held on Tuesday and the BJP won all defeating the Congress-AAP alliance.   "In the last few years, we had heard that BJP rigs polls. They tamper with EVMs, get names of voters deleted from voter lists, but never was any evidence found. They were caught red-handed in Chandigarh stealing votes," he alleged.

 "If they can indulge in such irregularities in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, what would they be doing in Lok Sabha and assembly elections. They can sell the country for power but we will not allow them to do it. We have to save democracy and country," he said. -- PTI
