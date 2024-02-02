RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


J'khand guv invites Champai Soren to take oath
February 02, 2024  00:05
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday nominated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislative party leader Champai Soren as chief minister and invited him to take oath. 

The governor's principal secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni told PTI: "We have invited him to take oath. Now they will decide when to take it."  

Earlier in the day, Champai Soren, heading a delegation of JMM-led coalition, called on the governor and urged him to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state. -- PTI
