J'khand guv invites Champai Soren to take oath





The governor's principal secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni told PTI: "We have invited him to take oath. Now they will decide when to take it."





Earlier in the day, Champai Soren, heading a delegation of JMM-led coalition, called on the governor and urged him to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state. -- PTI

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday nominated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislative party leader Champai Soren as chief minister and invited him to take oath.