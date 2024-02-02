RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jharkhand govt trust vote on February 5
February 02, 2024  15:14
image
The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand will seek trust vote on February 5, minister Alamgir Alam said on Friday after a Cabinet meeting. 

 JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister earlier in the day. 

 "The floor test to prove majority by the JMM-led alliance in the state will be held on February 5 on the first day of a two-day assembly session," Alam told PTI. 

 The decision was taken in the first cabinet meeting of the government, chaired by Chief Minister Champai Soren. Soren was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan here. Along with him, senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as ministers. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Actor Vijay launches party, to quit films for politics
Actor Vijay launches party, to quit films for politics

Top Tamil actor Vijay on Friday announced the launch of his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, and said he will contest the 2026 assembly polls in the state.

In Pictures - Jaiswal's century powers India past 200
In Pictures - Jaiswal's century powers India past 200

IMAGES from Day 1 of the 2nd Test played between India and England in Visakhapatnam, on Friday

Tax devolution to states seen at 32%, but lags 15th FC advice
Tax devolution to states seen at 32%, but lags 15th FC advice

The Union government is projected to share about 32 per cent of central taxes with states during the financial year 2024-25 against the 15th Finance Commission's recommendation of 41 per cent. The Revised Estimates (RE) for FY24, too,...

Can Fever Cause Stiffness In The Body?
Can Fever Cause Stiffness In The Body?

rediffGURU Nidhi Gupta, a physiotherapist with 20 years of experience helps diagnose and manage chronic pain. She also prescribes exercises to deal with pain and heal faster.

No SC relief for Hemant Soren; sent to 5-day ED remand
No SC relief for Hemant Soren; sent to 5-day ED remand

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with a plea of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances