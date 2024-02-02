India's Navy Has Arrived





"True to its tradition of nonalignment, India has declined to join the U.S.-led effort to keep open shipping lanes in the Red Sea, where Houthi rebels have pummeled merchant traffic indiscriminately with drones and antiship missiles. At the same time, though, New Delhi has dispatched ships of war to the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden to protect Indian-flagged merchantmen while succoring ships of any flag that suffer damage from Houthi strikes. Ten Indian Navy warships now patrol waters to the subcontinent's west."