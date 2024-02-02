RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India's Navy Has Arrived
February 02, 2024  12:12
image
"True to its tradition of nonalignment, India has declined to join the U.S.-led effort to keep open shipping lanes in the Red Sea, where Houthi rebels have pummeled merchant traffic indiscriminately with drones and antiship missiles. At the same time, though, New Delhi has dispatched ships of war to the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden to protect Indian-flagged merchantmen while succoring ships of any flag that suffer damage from Houthi strikes. Ten Indian Navy warships now patrol waters to the subcontinent's west."

Read the column here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ED grills Sharad Pawar's MLA grandnephew for 8 hrs in coop bank case
ED grills Sharad Pawar's MLA grandnephew for 8 hrs in coop bank case

Emerging out of the ED grilling in Mumbai, Rohit Pawar denied any wrongdoing and asserted struggle was imminent in fight for ideology while declaring he wasn't scared.

UP VHP member behind cow slaughter to create tension, arrested
UP VHP member behind cow slaughter to create tension, arrested

A Vishva Hindu Parishad district head and three others were arrested in Moradabad, UP, for allegedly paying a man to slaughter a cow in a bid to create communal tension in the area and defame a local police officer, the police said on...

'There is tremendous amount of caution in the environment'
'There is tremendous amount of caution in the environment'

Debashis Chatterjee speaks about the overall demand environment and company's strategy

IYCU: Scholarship for OBC Students, Delhi
IYCU: Scholarship for OBC Students, Delhi

Selected students from Delhi will receive up to Rs 10,000 to cover tuition fees along with an annual academic allowance of up to Rs 10,000.

Carry On, Sonam Bajwa
Carry On, Sonam Bajwa

Her dashing style is sure to make heads turn wherever she goes.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances