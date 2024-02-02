I want leaders who are like Himanta and Milind Deora to leave Cong: Rahul





Sarma who had defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014 is now the chief minister of Assam, while Deora joined the Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde last month.





Addressing the party's 'digital media warriors' in West Bengal on Thursday night, Gandhi emphasised his commitment to defending the principles upheld by the Congress.





"I want people like Himanta (Biswa Sarma) and Millind (Deora) to leave. I am perfectly ok with it. Himanta represents a particular kind of politics, that's not the politics of the Congress party," he said.





The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Gandhi entered West Bengal from Assam on January 25. It is scheduled to reach Jharkhand on Friday.





"Have you heard some of the statements that Himanta had made about Muslims? I don't want to have anything to do with them, as there are certain values I would like to defend," he said. -- PTI

