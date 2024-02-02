RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
I want leaders who are like Himanta and Milind Deora to leave Cong: Rahul
February 02, 2024  21:44
image
Amid a series of departures from the Congress, Rahul Gandhi has said that leaders who are like Himanta Biswa Sarma and Milind Deora should part ways with the party, as they do not align with its ideology. 

Sarma who had defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014 is now the chief minister of Assam, while Deora joined the Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde last month. 

Addressing the party's 'digital media warriors' in West Bengal on Thursday night, Gandhi emphasised his commitment to defending the principles upheld by the Congress. 

"I want people like Himanta (Biswa Sarma) and Millind (Deora) to leave. I am perfectly ok with it. Himanta represents a particular kind of politics, that's not the politics of the Congress party," he said. 

The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Gandhi entered West Bengal from Assam on January 25. It is scheduled to reach Jharkhand on Friday. 

"Have you heard some of the statements that Himanta had made about Muslims? I don't want to have anything to do with them, as there are certain values I would like to defend," he said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CBI books activist Harsh Mander, NGO for forex violations
CBI books activist Harsh Mander, NGO for forex violations

The CBI has registered a case of alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act against human rights activist Harsh Mander and his NGO, and searched his premises on Friday, officials said.

Visa woes to Rohit's scalp: Bashir's spectacular debut
Visa woes to Rohit's scalp: Bashir's spectacular debut

Always knew I would get Indian visa, getting Rohit as my first wicket is incredible: Shoaib Bashir

Bill to ban polygamy in Assam in budget session of assembly: Himanta
Bill to ban polygamy in Assam in budget session of assembly: Himanta

Sarma said his government was looking forward to the legislation on the Uniform Civil Code, which will be considered during a special four-day session of the Uttarakhand assembly that is starting from February 5.

'Casual Approach Cost Gill His Wicket'
'Casual Approach Cost Gill His Wicket'

Shubman Gill once again failed to convert a decent start as he was dismissed for 34 off 46 balls on Day 1 of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam.

Ruling hasty, will pursue Gyanvapi case till SC, says Muslim body
Ruling hasty, will pursue Gyanvapi case till SC, says Muslim body

The Varanasi district court arrived at the decision of allowing 'puja' in a Gyanvapi mosque cellar in "haste", the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said on Friday, asserting it would pursue the matter right up to the Supreme...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances