Hemant Soren sent to 5-day ED remand
February 02, 2024  14:05
image
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was on Friday remanded to five days' Enforcement Directorate custody by a special PMLA court in Ranchi in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, lawyers said.

Soren was arrested on Wednesday night after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in the money laundering case.

He resigned as the chief minister before that.

The special PMLA court had on Thursday sent the JMM leader to judicial custody for a day.   -- PTI
