HC adjourns hearing on plea against Hindu prayers in mosque cellar
February 02, 2024  14:21
image
The Allahabad High Court on Friday adjourned till February 6 hearing on an appeal filed by the Anzuman Intezamia Masjid Committee challenging an order of the Varanasi court allowing Hindu devotees to offer prayers in the cellar of Gyanvapi mosque. 

 Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by the committee, which looks after the affairs of the mosque. The committee had moved the high court within hours of the Supreme Court refusing to hear their plea against the Varanasi district court's order and asking them to approach the high court. 

 The Varanasi court had ruled on Wednesday that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque. PTI
