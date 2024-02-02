RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Gujarat govt presents Rs 3.32 lakh crore budget; no new taxes proposed
February 02, 2024  17:57
A view of Gujarat assembly building./File image
A view of Gujarat assembly building./File image
No new taxes were proposed in Gujarat's Rs 3.32 lakh crore budget for the next fiscal presented in the assembly on Friday as finance minister Kanubhai Desai announced a host of projects and schemes targeted at girls' education, women, the poor, youth and farmers. 

Desai presented the budget for 2024-25 in the assembly in Gandhinagar on the second day of the Budget Session and did not propose any new taxes. 

He informed the House that the budget outlay of Rs 3,32,465 crore indicates an increase of Rs 31,444 crore, or 10.44 per cent, over the previous fiscal. 

Of the total outlay, nearly 2.14 lakh crore or 64.43 per cent has been allocated for "developmental expenditure', while Rs 83,000 crore or 25.1 per cent would go towards non-developmental expenditure, he said. 

Without giving an absolute number, additional chief secretary in the finance department, JP Gupta, told reporters later that Gujarat's public debt stands at 15 percent of the state's GDP (gross domestic product) of Rs 24 lakh crore, which comes to Rs 3.6 lakh crore. 

The state government presented a budget with an estimated surplus of 146.72 crore and proposed no new taxes. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Superb Jaiswal steers India to 336 for 6 on Day 1
In Pictures - Superb Jaiswal steers India to 336 for 6 on Day 1

IMAGES from Day 1 of the 2nd Test played between India and England in Visakhapatnam, on Friday

In Pictures - India ride on Jaiswal ton as other batters falter
In Pictures - India ride on Jaiswal ton as other batters falter

'I wanted to convert the loose balls, and play till the end.'

INDIA alliance is only for Lok Sabha polls, not states: Congress
INDIA alliance is only for Lok Sabha polls, not states: Congress

Maintaining that the INDIA alliance is for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and not for assembly polls in any state, the Congress on Friday asserted that the opposition bloc of 27 parties exists and will fight together.

Snowfall, rain hit normal life in Himachal; 720 roads blocked
Snowfall, rain hit normal life in Himachal; 720 roads blocked

As many as 720 roads, including four national highways, in Himachal Pradesh are blocked following snow while 2,243 transformers are disrupted.

1st ODI: Smith, Green's epic stand crush Windies
1st ODI: Smith, Green's epic stand crush Windies

Smith and Green played vigilantly and stitched up a massive partnership to see off a comfortable victory in the three-match ODI series.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances