Gujarat govt presents Rs 3.32 lakh crore budget; no new taxes proposed





Desai presented the budget for 2024-25 in the assembly in Gandhinagar on the second day of the Budget Session and did not propose any new taxes.





He informed the House that the budget outlay of Rs 3,32,465 crore indicates an increase of Rs 31,444 crore, or 10.44 per cent, over the previous fiscal.





Of the total outlay, nearly 2.14 lakh crore or 64.43 per cent has been allocated for "developmental expenditure', while Rs 83,000 crore or 25.1 per cent would go towards non-developmental expenditure, he said.





Without giving an absolute number, additional chief secretary in the finance department, JP Gupta, told reporters later that Gujarat's public debt stands at 15 percent of the state's GDP (gross domestic product) of Rs 24 lakh crore, which comes to Rs 3.6 lakh crore.





The state government presented a budget with an estimated surplus of 146.72 crore and proposed no new taxes. -- PTI

No new taxes were proposed in Gujarat's Rs 3.32 lakh crore budget for the next fiscal presented in the assembly on Friday as finance minister Kanubhai Desai announced a host of projects and schemes targeted at girls' education, women, the poor, youth and farmers.