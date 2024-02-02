Govt to sell Bharat Rice at Rs 29/kg from next week





In a press conference, Union food secretary Sanjeev Chopra exuded confidence that these two measures along with the various restrictions of exports will help in cooling down the prices.





Seeking to dispel market rumours, he categorically said the government has no plans to lift restrictions on rice exports any time soon.





The restrictions will continue until prices fall to a reasonable level.





"The first priority for the government as of now is to ensure that rice prices are brought down," Chopra said, while asserting that prices of all essential food items are under control except rice.





Prices of rice have risen by 14.5 per cent in retail and 15.5 per cent in the wholesale markets in the last one year, he added. -- PTI

The Centre on Friday said it will sell 'Bharat Rice' in the retail market at Rs 29 per kg from next week to give relief to the common man and has also directed traders to disclose rice/paddy stock, as part of its efforts to control prices that have risen by around 15 per cent in the last one year.