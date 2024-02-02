ED reveals Hemant Soren's 'criminal proceeds'





The central probe agency added that land parcels spanning 8.5 acres were part of the criminal proceeds that the former CM allegedly acquired.





Sharing further details of the arrest, which was made under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, the ED stated through an official statement that in a raid conducted on April 13, 2023, they unearthed several property-related records and registers that were in the possession of Revenue Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad.





"On April 13, 2023, searches were conducted at several premises including, the premises of Bhanu Pratap Prasad, Revenue Sub Inspector, Bargain, Ranchi and 11 trunks of voluminous property documents along with seventeen original registers (daft 11) were seized from his possession, Bhanu Pratap Prasad was custodian of many original registers in which the land records (ownership details) are maintained. Bhanu Pratap Prasad was involved in corrupt practices which included falsification of original records and had been a party with several other persons in their activities linked to the acquisition of landed properties in fraudulent manners," the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) stated in its official release.





"On the basis of this information, shared with Jharkhand Government under section 66(2) of PMLA, an FIR was registered against one Bhanu Pratap Prasad. Further, on the basis of the FIR, ECIR was recorded by the Directorate of Enforcement, Ranchi Zonal office on June 26, 2023. The information shared under section 66(2) by ED is an integral part of the FIR lodged by the Ranchi Police under sections 465/ 467/ 468/ 469/ 471/ 466/ 420/ 379/ 474 of IPC out of which sections 420, 467 and 471 are scheduled offences," the central agency added.

Sharing details of the grounds for arresting former chief minister Hemant Soren, the ED on Friday said it recovered cash worth in excess of Rs 36 lakh from the possession of the JMM chief along with documents linked to the ongoing investigation into the alleged acquisition of land by 'fraudulent means'.