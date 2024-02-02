RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED reveals Hemant Soren's 'criminal proceeds'
February 02, 2024  09:59
image
 Sharing details of the grounds for arresting former chief minister Hemant Soren, the ED on Friday said it recovered cash worth in excess of Rs 36 lakh from the possession of the JMM chief along with documents linked to the ongoing investigation into the alleged acquisition of land by 'fraudulent means'.

The central probe agency added that land parcels spanning 8.5 acres were part of the criminal proceeds that the former CM allegedly acquired.

Sharing further details of the arrest, which was made under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, the ED stated through an official statement that in a raid conducted on April 13, 2023, they unearthed several property-related records and registers that were in the possession of Revenue Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad.

"On April 13, 2023, searches were conducted at several premises including, the premises of Bhanu Pratap Prasad, Revenue Sub Inspector, Bargain, Ranchi and 11 trunks of voluminous property documents along with seventeen original registers (daft 11) were seized from his possession, Bhanu Pratap Prasad was custodian of many original registers in which the land records (ownership details) are maintained. Bhanu Pratap Prasad was involved in corrupt practices which included falsification of original records and had been a party with several other persons in their activities linked to the acquisition of landed properties in fraudulent manners," the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) stated in its official release.

"On the basis of this information, shared with Jharkhand Government under section 66(2) of PMLA, an FIR was registered against one Bhanu Pratap Prasad. Further, on the basis of the FIR, ECIR was recorded by the Directorate of Enforcement, Ranchi Zonal office on June 26, 2023. The information shared under section 66(2) by ED is an integral part of the FIR lodged by the Ranchi Police under sections 465/ 467/ 468/ 469/ 471/ 466/ 420/ 379/ 474 of IPC out of which sections 420, 467 and 471 are scheduled offences," the central agency added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why This 2-Time MP Won't Contest Polls
Why This 2-Time MP Won't Contest Polls

'If businessmen should be included in the political process -- which is essential in my opinion -- they need to have the freedom to express themselves and to take stands against the government of the day, without fear of reprisals and...

4 BIG Housing MYTHS Busted
4 BIG Housing MYTHS Busted

When you are under social, peer, parental, sibling, marital pressure to buy a house direct them to this article, says P V Subramanyam

Patidar Gets His Test Cap From Zaheer!
Patidar Gets His Test Cap From Zaheer!

Rajat Patidar becomes India's 310th Test player.

What To Watch On OTT This Week!
What To Watch On OTT This Week!

From a conqueror's epic journey to a school kid's nocturnal adventures, fasten your seatbelts as OTT takes you to multiple destinations this week.

Why Shabnam Sheikh Went To Ayodhya
Why Shabnam Sheikh Went To Ayodhya

As she reached Ayodhya, she said, she felt a new sense of energy.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances