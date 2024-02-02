Dalit girl gang-raped in UP village, 2 arrested

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two men from her village in Fatehpur, police said on Thursday.





The two accused, Dayashankar and Shami, were arrested on Thursday, they said.





The girl had gone to her sister's house in a village in Kanpur a few days ago.





Dayashankar and Shami went to the village on Tuesday and left with the girl on Wednesday, said Anirudh Dubey, Station House Officer, Chandpur.





On their way, the accused stopped their motorcycle near ITI College in Fatehpur's Jehanabad area, dragged the girl to a field and raped her.





Later, they dropped her home, Dubey said.





Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered in the matter on Thursday and the accused were arrested, he said.





The girl has been sent for medical examination, the SHO said. -- PTI

