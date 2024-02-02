RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Court ruled in haste: Muslim body on Gyanvapi
February 02, 2024  16:41
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Friday claimed that the Varanasi district court decision allowing Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque was taken in "haste" and said it would pursue the matter right up to the Supreme Court to get justice.

Muslim organisations under the umbrella of AIMPLB also said the Places of Worship Act, 1991 should be implemented in letter and spirit to prevent disputes arising in the country.

The reaction by the AIMPLB came soon after the Allahabad High Court on Friday adjourned till February 6 hearing on an appeal filed by the Anzuman Intezamia Masjid Committee challenging the Varanasi court order. 

 The committee, which looks after the affairs of the mosque, had moved the high court within hours of the Supreme Court refusing to hear its plea against the Varanasi district court's order and asking it to approach the high court. 

 All India Muslim Personal Law Board president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said the incident of allowing puja at the mosque has pained not only Muslims but people of other religions as well who believe in secularism. 

 "The notion that a mandir (temple) was demolished to build a mosque is wrong. Islam does not allow taking away someone's land to build a mosque," he said. 

 "The court ruled on it in haste and the other (Muslim) side was not even given a chance to put forward its arguments in detail. This has hurt the confidence of minorities in the judiciary," Rahmani said at a press conference. 

 "In the Babri Masjid decision, it was accepted that the temple was not brought down to build a mosque but the decision was made in the favour of the other side on the basis of 'aastha (faith)'. Courts should rule on the basis of facts and not 'aastha'," he said. -- PTI
