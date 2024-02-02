RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Civic bodies to get more powers to become financially self-reliant: MP CM
February 02, 2024  21:15
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav
Municipal corporations will be given more powers to make them financially self-reliant, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said here on Friday. 

Speaking after inaugurating the council hall of the Indore Municipal Corporation, Yadav said additional powers would include those needed to develop new colonies and markets. 

"We have decided to give more powers to municipal corporations to ensure they become financially self reliant. Why should only urban development authorities be responsible for developing new colonies and markets? Municipal corporations can also do this work. For this, we are going to give them more powers," he said. 

The CM underlined the importance of the local bodies as they execute the decisions of the Union and state governments. 

On the occasion, Yadav also announced assistance of Rs 50 crore to complete the construction of an IMC building. 

Meanwhile, officials said several civic bodies, including IMC, are under tremendous pressure to pay salaries to staff, bills of contractors and for development works, for which more financial resources are needed. -- PTI
