Champai Soren sworn in as Jharkhand CM
February 02, 2024  12:37
image
JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren sworn in as chief minister of Jharkhand. Soren was appointed to the chief minister's post on Thursday after he urged the governor to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday, deepening a political crisis.

Champai Soren has been given 10 days to prove his government's majority, said state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur whose party is a constituent of the JMM-led alliance.
