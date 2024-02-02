CBI raids Harsh Mander's house

CBI raids Harsh Mander's houseFebruary 02, 2024 10:19
Harsh Mander interacting with people during his Karwan-e-Mohabbat yatra in 2017
The CBI has registered a case of alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act against an NGO established by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander and conducted searches at its premises on Friday, officials said.
Mander, a former member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the erstwhile UPA government, is the founder of the NGO Aman Biradari.
The FIR has been registered against Aman Biradari for alleged violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act following a complaint by the Union Home Ministry.
Prashant Bhushan tweets: "CBI is raiding Harsh Mander's house and office. He has been one of the most gentle, humane & generous activists who has worked tirelessly for the weak & poor. He is being targeted only because he has been critical of this govt. All agencies are being blatantly used to target critics."
