RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CBI books Harsh Mander for FCRA violation
February 02, 2024  14:03
Social activist Harsh Mander
Social activist Harsh Mander
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act against human rights activist Harsh Mander and his NGO and searched his premises on Friday, officials said.

The home ministry had stated that Section 3 of the FCRA prohibits acceptance of foreign contribution by correspondents, columnists, cartoonists, editor, owner, printer, publisher of a registered newspaper but Mander has been writing columns and articles in newspapers and web portals.

The CBI has registered the FIR against Mander and the Centre for Equity Studies (CES) for violation of various provisions of the FCRA.

Mander, former member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the erstwhile UPA government, is the founder of NGO Aman Biradari.

According to the Home Ministry, Aman Biradari is non-FCRA organisation. 

The CES has acted as conduit for the transfer of foreign contribution to non-FCRA associations, it alleged.

"A report by the Centre for Equity Studies in collaboration with Delhi Research Group and 'Karwan-E-Mohabbat' was published by CES in June 2020. Karwan-e Mohabbat is a campaign run under the non-FCRA association Aman Biradari Trust (ABT), which is closely associated with Centre of Equity Studies and Harsh Mander," the Home Ministry alleged. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Jaiswal's century powers India past 200
In Pictures - Jaiswal's century powers India past 200

IMAGES from Day 1 of the 2nd Test played between India and England in Visakhapatnam, on Friday

No SC relief for Hemant Soren; sent to 5-day ED remand
No SC relief for Hemant Soren; sent to 5-day ED remand

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with a plea of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case.

Issuers in wait-and-watch mode for overseas listing at GIFT City
Issuers in wait-and-watch mode for overseas listing at GIFT City

With the government clearing the decks for direct listing at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), issuers will wait for the ecosystem to develop further before firming up...

Comparisons with Dhoni not fair, says Pant
Comparisons with Dhoni not fair, says Pant

Pant said at this point he feels emotionally overwhelmed while talking about his dynamics with the 2011 World Cup winner.

Jharkhand: Champai Soren sworn-in, party MLAs fly to Hyderabad
Jharkhand: Champai Soren sworn-in, party MLAs fly to Hyderabad

"We were given 10 days to prove the government's majority. We can't take any chance during the period as the BJP might try to contact our MLAs," the senior leader told PTI.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances