Canada cops probe shooting at Nijjar aide's house
February 02, 2024  13:42
Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Hardeep Singh Nijjar
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has launched an investigation into an overnight shooting incident at the South Surrey residence of Simranjeet Singh, a friend of India-designated Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada-based CBC news has reported. 

 In a statement, Surry RCMP said that they responded to reports of gunshots just after 1:20 am Thursday at a residence located near the 2800 block of 154 Street. CBC News reported that Corporal. 

Sarbjit Sangha said officers stayed in the area and spoke to neighbours and witnesses, and are currently reviewing CCTV footage to find out more about the shooting. No one was injured. 

 A CBC News reporter who went to the house on Thursday afternoon found a car that had been heavily damaged by gunfire, along with multiple bullet holes in the house itself.
