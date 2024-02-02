RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP national council meeting likely on Feb 16-18
February 02, 2024  23:01
The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to hold a meeting of its national council here on February 16-18, as it seeks to galvanise its cadre and lay down the agenda ahead of the Lok Sabha elections expected in April-May. 

The council is the BJP's largest national body and sources said more than 8,000 party members from across the country may attend the meeting, likely to be held at Bharat Mandapam, a world-class convention centre which had hosted the G20 Summit last year. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president J P Nadda, most Union ministers and state organisation leaders are among the members of the council. 

A similar council meeting was held before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. -- PTI
