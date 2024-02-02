RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP MP Rita Bahuguna gets 6-yr jail for code breach
February 02, 2024  23:57
A Lucknow court on Friday sentenced Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi to six months' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,100 for violating the code of conduct during the 2012 UP assembly elections. 

Joshi, the current BJP MP from Prayagraj, was convicted of holding a meeting in violation of the code of conduct on behalf of Congress party by special additional chief judicial magistrate of MP-MLA Court (MP-MLA Court) Ambrish Kumar Srivastava.   

The prosecution told the court that on February 17, 2012, at around 6.50 pm, Joshi, in her capacity as a Congress candidate for Lucknow Legislative Assembly Cantt constituency, was campaigning in the Bajrang Nagar area of Krishna Nagar in violation of the code of conduct. 

The prosecution alleged Joshi addressed a public meeting even after the time for the campaign was over. -- PTI
