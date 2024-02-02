Another Indian student found dead in US, 3rd in a week

Another Indian student in the United States named Shreyas Reddy has been found dead in Cincinnati, Ohio, making it the third such case within a week.





The cause of his death, however, remains unknown as of now.





According to reports, Reddy was a student at the Linder School of Business.





The Indian Consulate in New York has expressed regret about the incident and said that it is in touch with his family and is extending all possible assistance to them.





'Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of Indian origin in Ohio. Police investigation is underway. At this stage, foul play is not suspected. The Consulate continues to remain in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance to them,' the Indian Consulate in New York stated in a post.





More details are awaited in the case.





This is the third death of an Indian student within a span of a week, after Vivek Saini and Neel Acharya. -- ANI