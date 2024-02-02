RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
AAP MLAs protesting at BJP HQ detained: Kejriwal
February 02, 2024  10:48
Police stop AAP MLAs, councilors from protests
Police stop AAP MLAs, councilors from protests
AAP MLAs and volunteers coming to participate in the party's protest outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi against the "cheating" in the Chandigarh mayoral polls are being stopped or detained, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Friday. 

 Security has been stepped-up in Central Delhi with police barricading several roads leading to the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and deploying additional personnel in view of the Aam Aadmi Party's demonstration as well as a protest by the BJP against "corruption" in the Kejriwal government. The BJP will stage its protest near the AAP head office. The offices of both the parties are on the same road, a few hundred metres from each other.

 "First votes were stolen in the Chandigarh mayoral elections. Now, people coming to protest peacefully against this are being stopped at various places across Delhi," Kejriwal said in a post on X, ahead of the demonstration scheduled to begin at 11 am. 

 In another post, he said that "across Delhi, they are detaining elected MLAs, councillors and volunteers, who were coming to the party office". "What is this going on?" he asked. 

 Officials said roads leading to the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg have been closed since morning and barricades have been set up near the headquarters of the BJP and the AAP. 

 In a post on X, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi said, "Heavy barricading all across Delhi. Buses full of AAP volunteers being detained. Hundreds of para-military forces outside the AAP office." 

 "Why is the BJP so scared of a protest on the Chandigarh mayor elections?" she asked. 

 The BJP on Tuesday swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining all three posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, in a setback to the Congress-AAP alliance which has alleged tampering with ballot papers by the presiding officer. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kejriwal skips ED summons again, AAP says BJP wants him arrested
Kejriwal skips ED summons again, AAP says BJP wants him arrested

The ED on Wednesday had issued a fresh and the fifth summons to Kejriwal after he skipped four earlier summonses over the last four months.

Mouni, Shriya, Emraan Glam Up In Showtime
Mouni, Shriya, Emraan Glam Up In Showtime

Now, here's a show that will show off the power struggles on and off the camera in the backstage areas of Bollywood.

Siraj rested from second Test to manage workload
Siraj rested from second Test to manage workload

Avesh Khan, who was released to play Ranji Trophy during first Test, has rejoined the squad.

Another Indian-American student found dead, 4th in a month
Another Indian-American student found dead, 4th in a month

The Consulate General of India in New York said on Thursday that no foul play is suspected at this stage in the death of Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of the Lindner School of Business, Cincinnati.

'Nitish-BJP Friendship Will Last Till 2024 Election'
'Nitish-BJP Friendship Will Last Till 2024 Election'

'BJP's ultimate ambition is to control Bihar independently.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances