RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
9.1 lakh Indians died of cancer in a single year
February 02, 2024  14:51
image
In 2022, India had more than 14.1 lakh new cancer cases and over 9.1 lakh deaths due to the disease, and breast cancer was the most common, according to the latest estimates of the disease's global burden by the World Health Organization (WHO). 

 Cancers of lip, oral cavity and lung were the most common ones in men, accounting for 15.6 and 8.5 per cent of the new cases, respectively, whereas, cancers of breast and cervix were the most frequent ones in women, making up close to 27 and 18 per cent of the new cases, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), WHO's cancer agency has estimated. 

 It also calculated that the number of people alive within 5 years following a cancer diagnosis was nearly 32.6 lakhs in India. Globally, the agency estimated 2 crore new cancer cases and 97 lakh deaths, and about 5.3 crore people were alive within 5 years following a cancer diagnosis. 

About 1 in 5 people develop cancer in their lifetime, and roughly 1 in 9 men and 1 in 12 women die from the disease, it said. In India, the risk of developing cancer before turning 75 was calculated to be 10.6 per cent, while the risk of dying from cancer by the same age was found to be 7.2 per cent. Globally, these risks were 20 per cent and 9.6 per cent, respectively.

A majority of countries do not adequately finance priority cancer and palliative (pain-related) care services, as part of universal health coverage (UHC), the WHO said publishing survey results from 115 countries. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Actor Vijay launches party, to quit films for politics
Actor Vijay launches party, to quit films for politics

Top Tamil actor Vijay on Friday announced the launch of his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, and said he will contest the 2026 assembly polls in the state.

In Pictures - Jaiswal's century powers India past 200
In Pictures - Jaiswal's century powers India past 200

IMAGES from Day 1 of the 2nd Test played between India and England in Visakhapatnam, on Friday

Tax devolution to states seen at 32%, but lags 15th FC advice
Tax devolution to states seen at 32%, but lags 15th FC advice

The Union government is projected to share about 32 per cent of central taxes with states during the financial year 2024-25 against the 15th Finance Commission's recommendation of 41 per cent. The Revised Estimates (RE) for FY24, too,...

Can Fever Cause Stiffness In The Body?
Can Fever Cause Stiffness In The Body?

rediffGURU Nidhi Gupta, a physiotherapist with 20 years of experience helps diagnose and manage chronic pain. She also prescribes exercises to deal with pain and heal faster.

No SC relief for Hemant Soren; sent to 5-day ED remand
No SC relief for Hemant Soren; sent to 5-day ED remand

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with a plea of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances