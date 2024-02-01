We worked for people, bless us in polls: FM





Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Union Finance Minister in her budget speech said, "Our young country has high aspirations, pride in its present and hope and confidence for a bright future. We expect that our government based on its stupendous work will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate."





She further stated that the government has assisted 25 crore people to come out of multidimensional poverty in the last 10 years."In the second term, our government strengthened its vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas," the Finance Minister said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the Interim Budget 2024 and expressed hope that the good policies and the work done by the Central government will help the BJP return to power for the third consecutive time in a row.