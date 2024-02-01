US okays sale of 31 Predator drones to India

US okays sale of 31 Predator drones to IndiaFebruary 01, 2024 21:10
File image
In a major development, the US has approved sale of 31 MQ-9B armed drones to India at an estimated cost of $3.99 billion, said American defence agency.
The Biden administration on Thursday notified the US Congress on its proposed supply of 31 MQ-9B Predator long endurance drones to India, officials said.
The Defence Security Cooperation Agency of the US government delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today, they said.
More details soon. -- PTI
