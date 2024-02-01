RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Three-judge SC bench to hear Hemant Soren's plea
February 01, 2024  22:14
Jharkhand ex-Chief Minister Hemant Soren
Jharkhand ex-Chief Minister Hemant Soren
The Supreme Court on Thursday set up a special three-judge bench to hear former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. 

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi will hear the plea of jailed JMM leader at 10.30 am on Friday. 

According to the updated causelist of the apex court, the special bench has been set up by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in pursuance to the observations made by him earlier in the day when senior lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi mentioned Soren's plea for urgent listing. 

The CJI assured the lawyers that the plea will be listed for hearing on Friday. Soren, who was arrested on Wednesday night after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, had first moved the state high court challenging his arrest in the case. 

Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary of the Jharkhand high court were scheduled to hear Soren's plea at 10.30 am on Thursday. 

However, Sibal and Singhvi told the CJI-led bench that the plea will be withdrawn from the high court. 

"We will keep it tomorrow..," the CJI said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Budget 2024: Over Rs 2 lakh cr allocated to home ministry
Budget 2024: Over Rs 2 lakh cr allocated to home ministry

The interim budget 2024-25 on Thursday allocated Rs 202868.70 crore to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) with the highest share of funds going to the paramilitary forces like Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force...

Capex hiked by a modest !!% to Rs 11.11 lakh crore
Capex hiked by a modest !!% to Rs 11.11 lakh crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday made a modest increase of 11 per cent in capital expenditure (capex) to Rs 11.11 lakh crore for the next financial year as private investment picks up. The government had hiked capex by...

Champai Soren stakes claim to form govt, Guv yet to take a decision
Champai Soren stakes claim to form govt, Guv yet to take a decision

Amid a political crisis in Jharkhand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislative party leader Champai Soren on Wednesday called on Governor C P Radhakrishnan and urged him to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest.

Ishant Sharma set to play against Baroda
Ishant Sharma set to play against Baroda

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma will be walking into the playing XI as Delhi's pace attack gets ready to ask probing questions to a gritty Baroda in their fifth Ranji Trophy Group D match starting at the Palam Ground from Friday.

Kejriwal likely to skip ED summons again: Sources
Kejriwal likely to skip ED summons again: Sources

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, sources in the party...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances