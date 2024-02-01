RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
The Modi effect: Infra to be upped in Lakshwadeep
February 01, 2024  13:16
image
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said projects for port connectivity, tourism infrastructure and amenities will be taken up "on our islands, including Lakshadweep" to address the "emerging fervour" for domestic tourism in the country. 

 While presenting the interim Union Budget, she also said "our economic strength has made the country an attractive destination for business and conference tourism". 

 The mention of Lakshadweep by the finance minister is significant because Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the island on January 4. He had tried snorkelling and said Lakshadweep has to be on the list of visit for those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them. A row erupted on social media when a minister and some other leaders in the Maldives used derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi after he posted a video of him on a pristine beach in Lakshadweep. 

 Following this, several Indians and tour operators cancelled their plans to visit the Maldives, which has tilted towards China and away from India under its new President Mohamed Muizzu. Sitharaman, in her budget speech, said the Indian middle class also now "aspires to travel and explore". 

Tourism, including spiritual tourism, has tremendous opportunities for local entrepreneurship, she added. 

 "States will be encouraged to take up comprehensive development of iconic tourist centres, branding and marketing them at global scale. A framework for rating of the centres based on quality of facilities and services will be established," the finance minister said. Long-term interest-free loans will be provided to states for financing such development on matching basis," she added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mexico City: Viva La Vida!
Mexico City: Viva La Vida!

Embracing the past and the present, Mexico City pulsates with warmth and vibrancy, discovers Payal Singh Mohanka.

'I didn't like being compared with my father'
'I didn't like being compared with my father'

Although he's having a ball shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar in Jordan, Tiger Shroff misses being in Mumbai on his father Jackie Shroff's birthday on February 1.

Nirmalaji, Don't Forget This India
Nirmalaji, Don't Forget This India

Adnan Abidi/Reuters captures men at work in the streets of a wholesale market in old Delhi days before the Narendra Damodardas Modi government presents its final Budget, ahead of India's general election.

Sitharaman promises housing scheme for deserving middle class
Sitharaman promises housing scheme for deserving middle class

Sitharaman, in her pre-election Budget, which is technically a vote on account and popularly termed an interim Budget, said the government will also adopt an economic approach that facilitates sustainable development and improves...

WATCH! Neena Gupta Makes Paneer
WATCH! Neena Gupta Makes Paneer

The actor has nailed the formula to make really soft paneer at home.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances