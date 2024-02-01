RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


The key numbers from the interim budget
February 01, 2024  15:56
Don't want to read lengthy copy? We've got your back!Take a look at the image alongside for a snapshot of the budget figures.
TOP STORIES

Sitharaman promises housing scheme for deserving middle class
Sitharaman, in her pre-election Budget, which is technically a vote on account and popularly termed an interim Budget, said the government will also adopt an economic approach that facilitates sustainable development and improves...

Govt plans to make India self-reliant in edible oils
The government will formulate a strategy to make India self-reliant in edible oils by boosting domestic output of oilseeds and launch a comprehensive programme to support dairy farmers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on...

Word cloud: Words Sitharaman used the most in Budget speech
Delivering her sixth straight Budget, on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman left the taxpayers disappointed by not proposing any changes.

From Mumbai's maidans to India squad- Sarfaraz's rise
After Test call-up, Sarfaraz Khan hopes to join league of legends Richards, Kohli, Miandad

Budget hits sweet spot, says Modi, highlighting Rs 11.11L cr expenditure
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the interim Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offers the "guarantee" of strengthening the foundation of a developed India and carries the "confidence of continuity".

