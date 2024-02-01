RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


The Actress Who Caught Mrinal Sen's Eye
February 01, 2024  14:15
Sreela Majumdar caught the discerning eye of Mrinal Sen and he cast her as Alhadi in his 1979 Bengali film, Parashuram. It bagged three National Awards as well as the Silver Prize at the 11th Moscow International Film Festival.

The same year, Sreela Majumdar had another release, Mrinal Sen's Ek Din Pratidin.

Over the next four decades, she acted in over 40 films, including Sen's Akaler Sandhane, Kharij and Khandhar, Shaym Benegal's Mandi and Arohan, Prakash Jha's Damul, Utpalendu Chakraborty's Chokh and last year, in Kaushik Ganguly's Palan.

After battling cancer for three years, Sreela passed away on January 27 at the age of 65.

Her co-star Mamata Shankar from Ek Din Pratidin, Kharij and Palan, remembers her as a brilliant actress and a lovely person, who had grown very protective of her.

"She was a brilliant actress who got better with every film, more mature and accomplished," Mamata Shankar tells Rediff.com Senior Contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya.

