RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Stress not a licence to behave abusively, says Kerala HC
February 01, 2024  22:34
File image
File image
Stress is not a licence to behave in an abusive manner, the Kerala high court remarked on Thursday while hearing a matter connected with a recent incident in which a police officer allegedly used expletives against a lawyer. 

Justice Devan Ramachandran was hearing a matter in which a video of an officer of Alathur police station allegedly using "abusive vocatives" against a lawyer went viral. 

The lawyer was allegedly subjected to the verbal onslaught when he arrived at the police station to present a court order in connection with a case. 

When the state police chief told the court that the uncivil behaviour of certain police officers could be attributed to "stress", the court said observed that stress is not a licence to behave in an abusive manner. 

The officer concerned, meanwhile, told the court that he is ready to tender an unconditional apology. 

The court reminded the state police chief that at least 10 circulars have been issued since 1965 in connection with the abusive behaviour of police officials. 

Earlier, the state police chief had informed the court that the errant officer has been transferred as punishment. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Budget 2024: Over Rs 2 lakh cr allocated to home ministry
Budget 2024: Over Rs 2 lakh cr allocated to home ministry

The interim budget 2024-25 on Thursday allocated Rs 202868.70 crore to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) with the highest share of funds going to the paramilitary forces like Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force...

Capex hiked by a modest !!% to Rs 11.11 lakh crore
Capex hiked by a modest !!% to Rs 11.11 lakh crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday made a modest increase of 11 per cent in capital expenditure (capex) to Rs 11.11 lakh crore for the next financial year as private investment picks up. The government had hiked capex by...

Champai Soren stakes claim to form govt, Guv yet to take a decision
Champai Soren stakes claim to form govt, Guv yet to take a decision

Amid a political crisis in Jharkhand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislative party leader Champai Soren on Wednesday called on Governor C P Radhakrishnan and urged him to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest.

Ishant Sharma set to play against Baroda
Ishant Sharma set to play against Baroda

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma will be walking into the playing XI as Delhi's pace attack gets ready to ask probing questions to a gritty Baroda in their fifth Ranji Trophy Group D match starting at the Palam Ground from Friday.

Kejriwal likely to skip ED summons again: Sources
Kejriwal likely to skip ED summons again: Sources

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, sources in the party...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances