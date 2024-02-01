Stress not a licence to behave abusively, says Kerala HC





Justice Devan Ramachandran was hearing a matter in which a video of an officer of Alathur police station allegedly using "abusive vocatives" against a lawyer went viral.





The lawyer was allegedly subjected to the verbal onslaught when he arrived at the police station to present a court order in connection with a case.





When the state police chief told the court that the uncivil behaviour of certain police officers could be attributed to "stress", the court said observed that stress is not a licence to behave in an abusive manner.





The officer concerned, meanwhile, told the court that he is ready to tender an unconditional apology.





The court reminded the state police chief that at least 10 circulars have been issued since 1965 in connection with the abusive behaviour of police officials.





Earlier, the state police chief had informed the court that the errant officer has been transferred as punishment. -- PTI

