Soren produced in Ranchi's PMLA Court in land scam case

Soren produced in Ranchi's PMLA Court in land scam caseFebruary 01, 2024 15:45
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM executive president Hemant Soren has been produced in the PMLA Court from the ED office in Ranchi. Soren was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case related to the alleged land scam on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, the former Jharkhand Chief Minister alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) tried to tarnish his image by conducting raids at his Delhi residence.
A day after Soren's arrest, the Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren released a video message in which Soren claimed that he was not linked to the money laundering case in which he was arrested.
TOP STORIES
Budget hits sweet spot, says Modi, highlighting Rs 11.11L cr expenditure
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the interim Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offers the "guarantee" of strengthening the foundation of a developed India and carries the "confidence of continuity".